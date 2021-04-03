Overview

Dr. Ramon Lopez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Foot/Ankle Ctr Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Horsham, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.