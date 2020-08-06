Dr. Ramon Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramon Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Christus Trinity Clinic - Cardiology703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 4000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 525-1914
Diagnostic Services Associates3201 S Loop 256, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 606-7000
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
Trinity Primary Care Clinic520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-7000
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very helpful understanding and committed.
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093030934
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
