Overview

Dr. Ramon Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Kumar works at Christus Trinity Clinic - Cardiology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX, Mineola, TX and Lindale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.