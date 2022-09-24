Overview

Dr. Ramon Jimenez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Jimenez works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Wound Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

