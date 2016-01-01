Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs-Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD
Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Jacobs-Shaw works at
Oak Street Health Sutter Ave455 Sutter Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 765-6550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Ramon Jacobs-Shaw, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1619945326
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Jacobs-Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs-Shaw accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs-Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs-Shaw works at
Dr. Jacobs-Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs-Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs-Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs-Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.