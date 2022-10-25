Dr. Ramon Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Garza, MD
Dr. Ramon Garza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Brown University - Rhode Island Hospital
Center for Endocrinology & Diabetes Care19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 491-3434
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
As I arrived, the staff promptly greeted me and made me feel welcomed! I hadn’t finished my paperwork when the nurse called me in for my consultation. Within minutes, I was walking in to see Dr. Ramon Garza, he was attentive to my health issues, he did not rush me, explained everything in detail and answered all my questions/concerns. I have to say, as I was on my way to my appointment, I was a bit nervous and worried about my next steps however after visiting with Dr Garza, I’m at ease and confident that I’ll be receiving the best medical care. Highly recommend! Kudos to Annica and staff!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- Brown University - Rhode Island Hospital
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza works at
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
