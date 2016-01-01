Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Garcia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora, Barton Memorial Hospital and Mark Twain Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ramon A Garcia MD4300 Auburn Blvd Ste 202, Sacramento, CA 95841 Directions (916) 489-3458
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Mark Twain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Ramon Garcia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063410678
Education & Certifications
- University Calif San Francisco Hosps
- U Calif-San Francisco/San F
- Univ Of Ca
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Family Psychotherapy, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.