Dr. Ramon Franco, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Franco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Penn St U and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Franco works at
Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3958
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franco is absolutely the best. The care he has provided has been excellent, but in addition, it has been so helpful to me to have his counsel about my voice issues. I know how very busy he is, but I never feel rushed, and he gives one his full attention. He is SO empathetic; he really LISTENS. I am very grateful for his care and for that of his team.
About Dr. Ramon Franco, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104817204
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Mass Eye & Ear Infirm
- Suny
- Penn St U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
