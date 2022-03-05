Dr. Fortuno-Ramirez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon Fortuno-Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Fortuno-Ramirez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Fortuno-Ramirez works at
Locations
1
Carrousel Therapy & Behavioral Health Services3201 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Directions (407) 910-2941
2
Mindful Integrated Medicine LLC711 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-0533
3
Unlimited Medical Services of Florida LLC5564 E GRANT ST, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (321) 235-6230
4
Mindful Behavioral Healthcare717 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 846-0533
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In the year 2016 I had an accident while service in Afganistan. To run up my situation, I injured both hips, my low back and developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.The good doctor examined the filesand heard my story. He was gentle even when I know that I may become verbally abusive.When he saw that I had more limitations than the 30% Service Connected, he explained to me that I had according to my two different rounds 85% according to the two sets of Medical Assessments. The good doctor (Fortuno Ramires) gave me a letter and told me to go to the Medical Review Board. I was very skeptical as I consider myself as a person that does not trust even his shadow.I sent the letter with certified mail to the address that my certification of Status Form referred. I was given a formal letter saying they had amended the decisions and was given 100% service connected.
About Dr. Ramon Fortuno-Ramirez, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- English, German and Spanish
- 1801969639
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico Affiliated Hospitals
- Veterans Administration/Univ. of PR
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortuno-Ramirez accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortuno-Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortuno-Ramirez speaks German and Spanish.
