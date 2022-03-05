See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Saint Cloud, FL
Forensic Psychiatry
Dr. Ramon Fortuno-Ramirez, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Fortuno-Ramirez works at Carrousel Therapy & Behavioral Health Services in Saint Cloud, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and Orlando, FL.

Locations

    Carrousel Therapy & Behavioral Health Services
    3201 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769
    Mindful Integrated Medicine LLC
    711 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744
    Unlimited Medical Services of Florida LLC
    5564 E GRANT ST, Orlando, FL 32822
    Mindful Behavioral Healthcare
    717 E Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34744

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD Comorbidity
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar I Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conduct Disorder
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Delusional Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Family Psychotherapy
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Hypochondriasis
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Panic Disorder
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 05, 2022
    In the year 2016 I had an accident while service in Afganistan. To run up my situation, I injured both hips, my low back and developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.The good doctor examined the filesand heard my story. He was gentle even when I know that I may become verbally abusive.When he saw that I had more limitations than the 30% Service Connected, he explained to me that I had according to my two different rounds 85% according to the two sets of Medical Assessments. The good doctor (Fortuno Ramires) gave me a letter and told me to go to the Medical Review Board. I was very skeptical as I consider myself as a person that does not trust even his shadow.I sent the letter with certified mail to the address that my certification of Status Form referred. I was given a formal letter saying they had amended the decisions and was given 100% service connected.
    Geraldo J Quinones — Mar 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ramon Fortuno-Ramirez, MD

    Specialties
    Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1801969639
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Puerto Rico Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    Veterans Administration/Univ. of PR
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Puerto Rico
    Undergraduate School

