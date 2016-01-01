Dr. Ramon Figueroa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figueroa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Figueroa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Figueroa, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramon Figueroa, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1871603324
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- U Dist Hosp|University District Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
