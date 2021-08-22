Dr. Ramon Dejesus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejesus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Dejesus, MD
Dr. Ramon Dejesus, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates2012 S Tollgate Rd Ste 100, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 569-5155
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
He is very friendly and descriptive in what it going on as well as options.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497765200
- Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins; University MD|The Buncke Clin|The Buncke Clinic|University Of Louisville Hospital
- YORK HOSPITAL
- Jackson Meml Hosp; University Miami|University of Miami
- Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Dejesus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejesus has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dejesus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dejesus speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejesus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejesus.
