Overview

Dr. Ramon Dejesus, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Dejesus works at Premier Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

