Overview

Dr. Ramon Colon-Dordal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Colon-Dordal works at Sun City Pediatrics, P.A. in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.