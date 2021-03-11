Dr. Ramon Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Castellanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramon Castellanos, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Castellanos works at
Locations
Castellanos & Associates LLC7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste Ph-S, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 250-2355
Stem Cell Miami7374 SW 93rd Ave Ste 202A, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 598-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, meticulous about details, concerned about my well-being and immediately made an action plan and office staff acted. Had follow up tests scheduled by the next day.
About Dr. Ramon Castellanos, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1740375401
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castellanos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellanos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellanos works at
Dr. Castellanos has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellanos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castellanos speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellanos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.