Dr. Ramon Bidot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watervliet, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Bidot works at Whitney M Young Jr. Health Center Inc in Watervliet, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.