Dr. Ramon Batson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramon Batson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Neurosurgical Associates79 Sand Pit Rd Ste 3D, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-2003
Sound Foot Care Center of Ct Inc.148 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 853-0003
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Batson?
Dr. Batson is the most amazing doctor and truly makes you feel not only better but important. He takes time to talk to you , listens and gives wise advice. I trust Dr. Batson with my life. There are very few doctors like Dr. Batson. I am grateful and thankful for everything he has done for me. I have been his patient since 1993. Thank You , Dr. Batson , You are #1 in my book.
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1275574238
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurosurgery
