Overview

Dr. Ramon Batson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Batson works at Neurosurgical Associates in Danbury, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.