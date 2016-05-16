Dr. Ramon Arguelles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Arguelles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Arguelles, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Uasd and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Arguelles works at
Locations
Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 364-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramon Arguelles is an excellent Doctor that has knollege,experience. He has a great team that I saw,I love your team and you are an humanitarian person. I recomend Dr. Arguelles for all radiation and tratament. GOD bless you and your team.!
About Dr. Ramon Arguelles, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144268590
Education & Certifications
- Mhmc Hospital Einstein College Med
- Uasd
- University of Miami
- Radiation Oncology
