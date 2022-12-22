Dr. Ramon Alvarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramon Alvarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramon Alvarez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Resolute Pain Solutions - Port Saint Lucie10244 S US Highway 1, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Resolute Pain Solutions - Jupiter4510 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Resolute Pain Solutions - Stuart111 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (866) 228-7676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A and his staff are the best there is! The care is thorough and the staff is professional and courteous. I wouldn’t trust anyone else for steroid injections.
About Dr. Ramon Alvarez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063450310
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alvarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
