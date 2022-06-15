Dr. Ramnik Banwatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banwatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramnik Banwatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramnik Banwatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Banwatt works at
Locations
Premier Medical Care4428 COMMERCIAL WAY, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Directions (352) 605-1813Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT listener. Empathetic. I felt he truly was interested in helping me where others failed. He puts CARE first in Health Care.
About Dr. Ramnik Banwatt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1942268677
Education & Certifications
- Berkshire Med Center|Caritas Carney Hospital
- SAINT BARTHOLOMEW'S AND THE ROYAL LONDON SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banwatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banwatt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banwatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Banwatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banwatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banwatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banwatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.