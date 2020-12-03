Dr. Rana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramneek Rana, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramneek Rana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Rana works at
Locations
Ucla Health Obgyn in Santa Monica2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 380, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7274
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rana?
Dr. Rana is a very kind and friendly doctor. She has wonderful bedside manner and made my first pregnancy very simple despite all the questions and worries my husband and I had. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Ramneek Rana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548680192
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.