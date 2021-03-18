Dr. Rammy Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rammy Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rammy Gold, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gold works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Health Medical Group525 E Market St Ste 1N, Akron, OH 44304 Directions (330) 375-3588
-
2
Pars Neurosurgical Associates Inc1212 Garfield Ave Ste 300, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 865-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
My husband saw Dr Gold in July for ongoing back and neck pain for several years after going through therapy and pain management. He performed back surgery in August then Neck surgery in November. He's done amazing-following all given instructions!!!! I'm very impressed with all his staff including his CNPs. I would recommend him to anyone. We are blessed to have such a wonderful surgeon in this area.
About Dr. Rammy Gold, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568439172
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.