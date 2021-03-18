Overview

Dr. Rammy Gold, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gold works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH with other offices in Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.