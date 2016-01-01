Dr. Rammohan Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rammohan Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Rammohan Rao, MD is a Pulmonologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and HCA Florida West Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Disorders Medicine PA435 Airport Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 435-7448
Baptist Hospital Laboratory1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 435-7448
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rammohan Rao, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1427072412
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pulmonary Disease
