Dr. Ramiz Audi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramiz Audi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Audi works at
Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Hospital1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0990MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
Arizona's Children Association3636 N Central Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 234-3733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Audi?
Dr Audi was very pleasant and professional. He listened carefully to our teenage child and obtained useful information through skillful questioning. We ended up spending almost an hour with him because that was what was needed. He listened to us the parents after he’d got our child’s perspective and then made thoughtful suggestions. He definitely emphasized accountability for our child but in a completely appropriate way. Much better than any previous psychiatrist. The way he managed the visit was excellent and we will be back to see him again for sure.
About Dr. Ramiz Audi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1467659193
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
