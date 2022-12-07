Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Sonoran Pulmonary and Critical Care9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 118, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 322-7856
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Dr. Sharma listened and showed care when meeting with me. Everyone from the front desk to the techs were so kind and professional. I finally got some answers and the help I've been needing for over a year now. I highly recommend. Thank you!
About Dr. Ramit Sharma, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.