Dr. Ramit Panara, MD

Neurology
4.5 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ramit Panara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They graduated from Mp Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center and Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Panara works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Orange City, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Neurology
    2445 S Volusia Ave Ste C3, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5853
  2. 2
    Florida Neurology
    2710 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 534-5684
  3. 3
    Lake Mary
    755 Stirling Center Pl Ste 1531, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 490-1732
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 02, 2021
    I had a video phone appointment with. He was very nice, thorough and provided great information regarding my migraines
    Michelle Musetti — Jul 02, 2021
    About Dr. Ramit Panara, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1407080849
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|PDU Medical College, Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Elmhurst Hosp/Mt Sinai Sch Of Med|Mp Shah Medical College
    • Mp Shah Medical College
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
