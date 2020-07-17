See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Nieves works at Carlos A. Rojas Dpm P.A. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos A. Rojas Dpm P.A.
    8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 104A, Miami, FL 33183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 403-0131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Pain
Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Tear
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992760037
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramiro Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieves has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nieves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nieves works at Carlos A. Rojas Dpm P.A. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nieves’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieves. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

