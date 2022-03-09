Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Morales works at
Locations
-
1
The Plastic Surgeon Miami12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-2053
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morales?
I am very happy with the Doctor Morales results.
About Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366756702
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.