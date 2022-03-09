See All General Surgeons in Miramar, FL
Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD

General Surgery
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Morales works at The Plastic Surgeon Miami in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgeon Miami
    12600 Pembroke Rd Ste 306, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 437-2053

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2022
    I am very happy with the Doctor Morales results.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366756702
    • University Of Illinois
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morales works at The Plastic Surgeon Miami in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

