Overview

Dr. Ramiro Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Morales works at The Plastic Surgeon Miami in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.