Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Walnut Creek Office2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Walnut Creek Sequoia2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miranda is very professional and knowledgeable. He explains things clearly and does not rush you through visits. His pre- surgery and post- surgery follow-ups and communications are excellent. I highly recommend Dr. Miranda.
About Dr. Ramiro Miranda, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1871543124
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Francisco
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, Ca, General Surgery
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda works at
