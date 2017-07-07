Overview

Dr. Ramiro Mercado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U Mayor de San Andres and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Mercado works at Presence Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.