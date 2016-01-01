Dr. Ramiro Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramiro Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramiro Hernandez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
AHK Neurology3003 S Loop W Ste 505, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 218-9443
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramiro Hernandez, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700135035
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Houston
- Neurology
