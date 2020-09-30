Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD
Overview
Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Saluja Cosmetic and Laser Center9727 NORTHCROSS CENTER CT, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 584-4071
Saluja Cosmetic and Laser Center9615 Northcross Center Ct Ste B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Saluja to anyone! After hearing many positive testimonies from trusted friends, I decided to go to her for lip fillers. I did not know exactly what shape I wanted, just that I wanted more volume. Dr. Saluja knew exactly what she was doing, had a great vision of what could make my lips look better, and was so kind and informative. She is very educated, so I put my trust in her and I am SO happy I did! I am extremely pleased with the final results. Amazing! Also, a beautiful office and very nice staff! Great experience and great procure.
About Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Ucsd Dr. Mitchell Goldman
- Atlanta Med Ctr
- Emory University School of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky Pharmacy School
Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saluja speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.