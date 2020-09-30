See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Saluja works at Lake Norman Oral Facial Surgery in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saluja Cosmetic and Laser Center
    9727 NORTHCROSS CENTER CT, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 584-4071
  2. 2
    Saluja Cosmetic and Laser Center
    9615 Northcross Center Ct Ste B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Blood Vessels
Cosmetic Conditions
Intense Pulse Light
Broken Blood Vessels
Cosmetic Conditions
Intense Pulse Light

Broken Blood Vessels Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Macules, Hereditary, Congenital Hypopigmented and Hyperpigmented Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1528017126
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ucsd Dr. Mitchell Goldman
Internship
  • Atlanta Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Emory University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Kentucky Pharmacy School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raminder Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Saluja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Saluja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Saluja works at Lake Norman Oral Facial Surgery in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Saluja’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saluja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saluja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

