Dr. Ramin Zabihi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Zabihi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a kind, considerate and experienced doctor. I have found him. You will know it yourself.
About Dr. Ramin Zabihi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
- Loyola University Hospital
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabihi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabihi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabihi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabihi has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabihi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabihi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabihi.
