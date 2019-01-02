Overview

Dr. Ramin Zabihi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Zabihi works at Leila Ahmadi Optometry in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.