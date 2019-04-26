Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center and Palo Verde Hospital.
Locations
Tayani Eye Institute653 Camino de los Mares Ste 107, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 489-2218
Costa Mesa - Satellite Office3140 BEAR ST, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (949) 489-2218
Irvine- Satellite Office22 Odyssey, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 489-2218
Mission Viejo Office26726 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 489-2218
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado River Medical Center
- Palo Verde Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr Tayani in December for a complicated pseudo tumor in my orbit, I feel beyond blessed to have him as my Dr as well as advocate. Everyone in the office has been beyond nice and efficient. Dr Tayani has gone above and beyond to do the best for me and my care. I am forever thankful to him, we are still dealing with this and he suggested a 2nd opinion at UCSD and is just a very caring and knowledgeable Dr. Very blessed ??
About Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ma Eye and Ear
- Med Coll WI
- Yale University
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tayani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tayani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tayani has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tayani speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tayani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tayani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.