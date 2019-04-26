Overview

Dr. Ramin Tayani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center and Palo Verde Hospital.



Dr. Tayani works at Tayani Institute in San Clemente, CA with other offices in Costa Mesa, CA, Irvine, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.