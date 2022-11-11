Overview

Dr. Ramin Tabaddor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They completed their fellowship with Minnesota Sports Medicine Fellowship



Dr. Tabaddor works at University Orthopedics in East Providence, RI with other offices in East Greenwich, RI and Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.