Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorkhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University)|Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Sorkhi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
General Surgery225 E 2nd Ave Ste 340, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sorkhi?
So very kind and understanding, took time to listen to everything I said. I felt totally at ease and comfortable in a scary time.
About Dr. Ramin Sorkhi, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477751535
Education & Certifications
- Sinai and University Of Maryland Hospitals|Sinai Northwest Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center|Albert Einstein Medical Center-General Surgery|Mafraq Hosp|Royal College Of Physicians and Surgeons Of Glasgow
- Shiraz Univ Medical Sciences
- Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University)|Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sorkhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorkhi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorkhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sorkhi works at
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorkhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorkhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorkhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorkhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.