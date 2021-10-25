Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarrafizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Retina Consultants Southern CO2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 473-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Retina Consultants Southern CO-Pueblo Office3691 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 583-1575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a former patient of Dr. Ramin in Michigan many years ago for a CRVO of my left eye. I was wondering if he would know of any changes or new treatments for this condition of CRVO which has left me blind in my left eye. Thank you...Sincerely Raymond Juliano.
About Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700813391
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
