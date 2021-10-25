Overview

Dr. Ramin Sarrafizadeh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sarrafizadeh works at Retina Consultants Southern CO in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.