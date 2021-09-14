Dr. Roohipour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramin Roohipour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Roohipour, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Roohipour works at
Locations
Torrance Surgical Alliance Inc.21250 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 430, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 326-3066
Ramin M Roohipour MD Inc21143 Hawthorne Blvd Pmb 401, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (213) 259-3123
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roohipour is an excellent a caring doctor. Appreciate very much his quick and caring responses to my health needs. Originally had the bariatric sleeve which then had to be a by pass. This visit was to try to resolve issue nausea and vomiting. Dr. Roohipour performed indoscopy to widen passage of liquids. This seems to have been successful since I feel much better. I can now more easily can continue with my bariatric phases. I highly recommend Dr. Roohipour for bariatric surgeries.
About Dr. Ramin Roohipour, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1275768467
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
- IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roohipour accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roohipour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roohipour speaks Persian.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Roohipour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roohipour.
