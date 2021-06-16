See All General Dentists in Franklin Square, NY
Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Franklin Square, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med.

Dr. Rayhan works at Clock Tower Dental Associates in Franklin Square, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clock Tower Dental Associates
    110 New Hyde Park Rd, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 712-1147
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Veneers Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Nobel Teeth in an Hour™ Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AmeriPlan
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 16, 2021
    As far as I am concerned,I have been in Franklin square for 20 years and have used them all.Dr.Rayhan and Clocktower are BY FAR the BEST that Long Island has in my opinion. He is fair and gentle a master of his craft , and I adore him, Nothing more needs to be said If you are a scardey cat hes the one for you trust me!
    Lilian M. — Jun 16, 2021
    
    
    About Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1598893745
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University School Of Dental Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramin Rayhan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rayhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rayhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rayhan works at Clock Tower Dental Associates in Franklin Square, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rayhan’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

