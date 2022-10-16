Dr. Ramin Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Ram, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Ram, MD is a Dermatologist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Ram works at
Locations
-
1
Applecare Physicians Group11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 300, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-4497
-
2
HealthCare Partners Medical Group1377 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 857-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Healthcare Partners Medical Group225 W Broadway Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 545-7770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
HealthCare Partners2601 Via Campo, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 720-1144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ram?
One of the best doctors I’ve ever met! Spot on with diagnosis and genuinely care of his patients. Despite being fully booked he was till able to make the time to see me and helped me get better in a matter of days despite the fact that I was struggling for a few weeks and have seen other doctors. Thank you so much Dr. Ram!
About Dr. Ramin Ram, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1316190457
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ram works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.