Dr. Rabbani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramin Rabbani, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Rabbani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rabbani works at
Locations
Pegasus Physical Therapy Solutions Inc.23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 303, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-6600
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabbani is the most caring and knowledgeable doctor I ever known and seen, he is the best. I know a lot of people who see him and they all love him. Everyone in his office are friendly and caring. No wonder their name is "Caring Cardiology"
About Dr. Ramin Rabbani, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518962539
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rabbani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabbani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabbani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabbani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabbani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabbani.
