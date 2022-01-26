Overview

Dr. Ramin Mostafavi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Mostafavi works at Laser and Cataract Institute of Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.