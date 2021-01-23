Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirhashemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
1
Gynecologic Oncology Associates23600 Telo Ave Ste 250, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-8446
2
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center - Torrance4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Describing the expertise and the talent of Dr Mirhashemi is almost impossible He is a gift from God , an outstanding professional and human being He saved my life and continues to insure I get the best solution for my stubborn ovarian cancer Dr Mirhashemi , thank you and may you receive back what you give to all of us ,
About Dr. Ramin Mirhashemi, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1992744874
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirhashemi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirhashemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirhashemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirhashemi has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirhashemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirhashemi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirhashemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirhashemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirhashemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirhashemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.