Dr. Ramin Khalili, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Khalili, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Huntington Urology Specialists Inc.800 Fairmount Ave Ste 412, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 486-0184
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I spent 5 days in Huntington Hospital under the care of Dr. Ramin Khalili, Dr. Harris Nickowitz, Dr. Joseph Dellinger and Dr. Jennifer Jung. What a knowledgeable, intelligent, smart, caring, amazing team! I feel so grateful to all of them for healing me immediately (after months of searching for the right answer) and advising me on the best solutions for long term health. Thank you, thank you! You are in incredible hands with these wonderful doctors.
About Dr. Ramin Khalili, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
