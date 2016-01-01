Overview

Dr. Ramin Jamm, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LEICESTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Jamm works at Healthpoint Hawaii LLC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.