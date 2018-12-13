Dr. Ramin Ghobadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghobadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Ghobadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Ghobadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Orthopedics and Hand Surgery504 Valley Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-1315
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had hand surgery back in 2001 or 2002 and was totally satisfied with the results Dr Ramin is wonderful.
About Dr. Ramin Ghobadi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Stonybrook U
