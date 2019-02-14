Overview

Dr. Ramin Gabbai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gabbai works at Gabbai & Gabbai Mds in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.