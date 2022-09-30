Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago Il and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore4400 N 32nd St Ste 140, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 494-1817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ramin Fathi4550 E Bell Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 666-5568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-1817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough, kind, and extremely intelligent. Our family doctor recommended him and we are so grateful. He instantly puts you at ease. The entire office staff is friendly- I highly recommend Dr. Fathi.....
About Dr. Ramin Fathi, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- 1215374186
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Colorado Denver
- The Colorado Health Foundation
- Rush Med College Chicago Il
- Illinois Wesleyan university
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
