Dr. Ramin Farshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Farshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Locations
Interventional Cardiology Medical Group23101 Sherman Pl Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5676
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Saved my mother's life. Very caring
About Dr. Ramin Farshi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1275507352
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth Va Medical Center
- Wadsworth Va Medical Center
- Wadsworth Va Medical Center
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farshi has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farshi speaks Persian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Farshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.