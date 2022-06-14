Dr. Ramin Eskandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Eskandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramin Eskandari, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The best of the best so accurate and kind full dedication to his patients
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
- Male
- 1831376177
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Neurosurgery
- MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Eskandari speaks German and Persian.
