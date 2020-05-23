Overview

Dr. Ramin Darbandi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Darbandi works at VALLEY ANESTHESIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.