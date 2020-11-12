Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Behmand works at
Locations
Christine M Riley MD1776 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste 108, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
An overall good practice. The surgeon and the staff are great.
About Dr. Ramin Behmand, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, German and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Zeeba Clinic-Cosmetic Surgery
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behmand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behmand accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behmand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Behmand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behmand.
