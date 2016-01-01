Dr. Ramin Artang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramin Artang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramin Artang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and Spooner Health System.
Dr. Artang works at
Locations
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramin Artang, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376617282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
- Spooner Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Artang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Artang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Artang has seen patients for Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Artang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artang.
